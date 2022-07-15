Guernsey animal charity warns of hot weather risks for pets
- Published
An animal charity has been "extremely busy" with calls from people reporting pet welfare issues during the "extreme warm weather".
The GSPCA said it had received calls about dogs being locked in cars, being walked on hot pavements and pets being left in direct sunlight.
GSPCA manager Steve Byrne said "we cannot forget the risks to our pets".
Higher temperatures are expected in the coming days, with 29C (84F) expected on Monday.
Mr Byrne said: "We urge all pet owners to stop and think and ensure that their pet is not put in a life-threatening situation with this lovely sunny warm weather."
The GSPCA said when temperatures reached 25C (77F), pavements could be as hot as 52C (126F), "causing real harm to your dog's feet".
It offered the following advice:
- Seven second rule - test the heat of the pavement on the back of your hand for seven seconds, if it is too hot then do not walk your dog
- Do not leave your pet in the car as the inside temperate can "soar to 47C (117F) within 60 minutes"
- Keep your pet in a cool and ventilated environment, provide a cool shaded spot where they can rest during hot peaks
- Make sure they have a good supply of water
- Do not leave pets in a glass conservatory or caravan as they can become "unbearably hot"
- Walk your dog in the early hours of the morning or the late evening so they still get exercised
