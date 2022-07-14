Guernsey-UK reciprocal health agreement could start in 2023
By John Fernandez
BBC Guernsey political reporter
Guernsey politicians have approved signing a new reciprocal health agreement with the UK government.
Under the new deal, islanders requiring emergency treatment in the UK will be able to get that for free, and vice versa for UK residents in Guernsey.
Deputy Chief Minister Heidi Soulsby said only emergency treatment would be provided for free under the agreement.
The new deal could come into force in 2023.
The original agreement with the UK government was terminated in 2009 and at that time cost Guernsey about £500,000 annually.
Unlike the last agreement there will not be a fixed cost to either government for the deal.
Chief Minister Peter Ferbrache said it was an important decision for the States to make as there was only a small window of time for this new agreement to be made with the UK government wanting an answer by September.
Deputy Soulsby commended the work of the late Deputy Jan Kuttelwascher in pushing for a new scheme in 2016.
Tourism Lead on Economic Development, Deputy Simon Vermeulen, said this new agreement would benefit the island's visitor economy.
Deputy Lindsay de Sausmarez reminded islanders it was still a good idea to get health insurance when travelling to the UK in case further medical treatment was needed.
