Guernsey has 'significant and hidden' homelessness
- Published
There is a "significant and hidden homelessness problem" in Guernsey, a report has found.
The Guernsey Community Foundation looked into homelessness and issues of affordability, adequacy and security of tenure.
Researchers spoke to charity and public sector staff who told them of "desperate families struggling to find somewhere to live".
The report also found wages are not keeping pace with private rents.
The report was commissioned in 2021 by local homelessness charity Maison St Pierre and was led by social policy researcher Alex Lemon.
It found the number of people waiting for social housing had reached a 12-year high.
Those most at risk of homelessness were put into eight groups.
These included the low paid/unemployed, single parents, domestic abuse survivors, care leavers, households containing a sick or disabled person, ex-offenders, people struggling with addiction, and NEETs (young people not in education, employment, or training) who are estranged from their families.
Ms Lemon said: "Research suggests that the key issues driving homelessness are rising private rents, under-regulated private tenancies, a lack of tenancy rights and a lack of social housing.
"Related problems make the overall situation worse.
"We're looking at a lack of coordinated support services, an overburdened third sector and a lack of strategic focus at government level."