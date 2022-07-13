Independent official to oversee politicians' behaviour
By John Fernandez
BBC Guernsey political reporter
- Published
The States of Guernsey have voted to appoint an independent official to oversee how politicians adhere to the government's code of conduct rules.
The official will replace the current code of conduct panel, but not the privilege's panel.
The appointed official will only be called upon when complaints are made.
It is expected to cost about £5,000 a year, but there is an understanding that if more complaints than expected are lodged that figure could rise.
The proposals from the States Assembly and Constitution Committee were approved almost unanimously, with only the President of Health and Social Care, Deputy Al Brouard, abstaining.
President of the States Assembly and Constitution Committee, Deputy Carl Meerveld said the new commissioner for standards would not monitor non-States members.
