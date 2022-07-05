Islanders expect financial position to worsen
Most people in the Channel Islands believe the financial position of their household will get worse over the next six months, a survey has found.
More than 1,500 people in Guernsey and Jersey were surveyed about the cost of living by Island Global Research.
The report found more than 75% of people think times will get harder over the next six months.
More than one in ten people across the islands said they would struggle to pay an unexpected £100 expense.
The independent firm conducted the survey online between 5 May and 4 June.
It asked about respondents' financial position, recent changes to their cost of living, and inequality in living standards today and in the future.
Other findings include that 55% of those surveyed in Jersey found it difficult to meet living costs in the last 12 months, while the figure was 49% in Guernsey.
More than half of people on both islands said they were very concerned about poverty and inequality in living standards today think inequality in living standards will get much bigger in the future.
