Alderney States backs extended airport runway
A longer runway at Alderney Airport would be a "catalyst" for "much needed business and tourism", according to a report.
The States of Alderney's Policy and Finance Committee backed the move to extend the runway from 2,877ft (877m) to about 3,444ft (1,050m).
The terminal building and fire station would be improved as part of the scheme, said the committee.
A longer runway would also allow for a rise in medical evacuation flights.
The decision follows consultation with island businesses and residents.
"An additional 20,000 seats per year provided by larger ATR (plane manufacturer) aircraft would be a catalyst to inject much-needed business and tourism into the island economy, thus providing a significant economic enabler for Alderney and the Bailiwick," said the report.
Committee chairman Ian Carter said there would be "increased numbers of visitors and people wanting to live here, thus boosting the economy and contributing more in tax".
The extension would "bring us in line with modern health services to remote communities," he said.
An agreement to secure flights to and from Alderney for five years was signed by airline Aurigny in June 2021.
