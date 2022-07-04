Guernsey cinema vandalised in TikTok Minions trend
- Published
Guernsey's only cinema has stopped showing the Minions: The Rise of Gru after vandalism and "stunningly bad behaviour" by large groups.
Mallard Cinema manager Daniel Phillips-Smith said the groups were following a TikTok trend where teenagers wear suits and disrupt screenings.
He said they abused staff as well as "throwing things, swearing", arguing with other cinemagoers and vandalism.
Mr Phillips-Smith said there had been a "massive" financial impact.
He said this was "simply due to the amount of refunds we've had to give" as there had been "multiple large groups in almost every screening - so it's got to have been at least 100 or 200 across the weekend".
'Heart-breaking'
Mr Phillips-Smith said he had "never had to pull a film before" but "the sheer numbers and behaviour aren't manageable".
He said: "It's been absolutely heart-breaking, we've had families who won't even go back into the screen when we've tried to sort it out, families leaving before the film has even started and of course the children have been in tears."
In the UK the "gentleminions" trend has seen mosh pits and disruptive cheering resulting in police shutting down theatres and screenings.
Guernsey Police confirmed the incidents had been reported.
Mr Phillips-Smith said the cinema may put the film back on its screens if it is able to put extra measures in place.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.