Injured Guernsey cliff walker taken to hospital
- Published
A walker was taken to hospital after becoming injured on a coast path in Guernsey on Sunday.
Ambulance and fire crews were sent to the path between Les Tielles and Mont Herault in Torteval at about 11:00 BST.
The casualty was carried to the ambulance before being taken to the island hospital's emergency department, the ambulance service said.
The location app What3Words was used to help ambulance crews precisely locate the patient.
"This was a well co-ordinated operation which was carried out successfully by all involved," a St John Ambulance spokesperson said.
"We would like to thank our colleagues at Guernsey Fire & Rescue Service for their assistance with this case."
