Selling social housing to be explored by States
By John Fernandez
BBC Guernsey political reporter
- Published
The possibility of selling social housing in Guernsey is to be explored after approval by the States.
It could lead to affordable and social accommodation being bought for 75% of its value.
Chief Minister Deputy Peter Ferbrache said he put forward the proposal to "give the opportunity to current tenants to buy new and old stock".
The politician with responsibility for social housing Deputy Peter Roffey labelled the plan "borderline wicked".
He said he believed it was the right thing to do to allow people to purchase 75% of new Guernsey Housing Association properties - but that extending it to all social housing was "just wrong".
Civil servants from the Employment and Social Security Committee, the Environment and Infrastructure Committee and the Policy and Resources Committee will now report back to the States with new plans.
The new scheme could also mean the creation of States-sponsored mortgages, loans and financing options for deposits and purchases of properties aimed at promoting and facilitating home ownership.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.