Guernsey Fire and Rescue mark 100 years of service
- Published
The Guernsey Fire and Rescue service has marked its 100 year anniversary.
The States of Guernsey made its formal foundation of the service on 1 July 1922, taking control of a fire brigade from its capital St Peter port.
To celebrate, the service plan to host numerous events throughout the year, including an open day at the town arsenal fire station on 3 September.
Chief fire officer Jon Le Page said the organisation had "only grown" since it began 100 years ago.
He said: "100 years ago, Guernsey's fire service had one vehicle and operated out of a small fire station on Upland road.
"In 1935, the team moved its base to the town arsenal, where we have now been for more than 80 years, to accommodate its second vehicle.
"As an organisation, we have only grown since then, evolving to meet the island's needs and to ensure we are always ready to help in the case of an emergency."
Mr Le Page said he looked forward to the future celebrations to bring the service and islanders together.
"I hope much of our local community will be able to get involved in our anniversary celebrations, not only to look back at what we have achieved as an organisation but also to look forward at what we will continue to do for many years to come," he said.
