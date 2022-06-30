Guernsey Airport closed for an hour as light aircraft veers off runway
- Published
Guernsey Airport was closed for nearly an hour on Thursday after a private light aircraft left the runway on landing.
The Piper PA28 aircraft landed at about 9:30 BST with no passengers on-board, initially landing safely before veering off the runway.
Guernsey States said the pilot was unhurt.
The light aircraft was not reported to have suffered any significant damage during the incident, the States said.
Guernsey Airport's rescue and fire fighting service responded to the incident and the aircraft was recovered.
Other emergency services did not attend.
The runway reopened at 10:11 BST and normal services were resumed.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.