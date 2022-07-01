Guernsey care home pool reopens after renovation
The pool at a care home for adults with disabilities has been renovated after not being unused for years.
Teena Gordon, administration officer for the Adult Disability Service, said she was told the pool at Chateau Reve needed upgrading to be safe.
She set about raising funds for the work as well as receiving donations from local organisations.
Ms Gordon said the renovation had taken longer due to Covid, but it had been a "real labour of love".
"It's been a long slog, it's been hard work and hard graft. I've been hands on, cleaning the swimming pool and vacuuming it out and painting it," she said.
As well as cleaning and upgrading, the facility also needed a hoist, a thermal cover, a shed to keep equipment and chemicals in and the boiler needed to be serviced.
Staff were also given lifeguard training so the pool could open for use.
"Once they can go through that gate, they can put their foot in the water and realise what they can actually do, I think it's going to be absolutely amazing," she said.
Ms Gordon contacted the Guernsey Community Foundation and Ravenscroft which agreed to cover the majority of the costs.
Adult Disability staff also raised some funds and the project has been given support from other local businesses and organisations.
Ms Gordon said: "The support has been amazing and it wouldn't have been possible without so many people... The service users are really excited to be finally getting into the water."
The maintenance of the pool will now be covered by Health and Social Care.
