Deputies to look at support for first time buyers
By John Fernandez
BBC Guernsey political reporter
- Published
A potential scheme offering support to first time buyers in Guernsey is set to be investigated further.
Deputies voted to look at the plans that could see islanders purchase a house at 75% of its market value.
The proposal from Employment and Social Security president, Deputy Peter Roffey said he wanted to make it easier for young people to buy homes in Guernsey in order to prevent a "brain drain".
Civil servants will now look at how the scheme could work practically.
The new scheme would only apply to new affordable housing developments, like the ones at Fonatine Vinery and Kenilworth Vinery.
Deputy Roffey said: "There are lots of people who want to own their own homes, but can't do it.
"The last thing we need is a brain drain of people leaving the island."
A debate on the Government Work Plan has featured a number of concerns over the island's housing crisis, with politicians saying there is a serious lack of supply within the housing market, with high demand forcing prices up.
One of the things holding back new house building according to some politicians is a planning policy called GP11.
A proposal from chief minister Deputy Peter Ferbrache was approved to look at relaxing the controversial policy.
Since it was created six years ago, the policy which means developers of more than 20 houses need to hand over a portion of land for affordable housing, has led to no houses being built.
Deputy Ferbrache said: "This policy hasn't worked and this new scheme may see some more units of accommodation built.
"We talk and talk and talk and never really do anything. Hopefully this will lead to some houses being built."
