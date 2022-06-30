Guernsey Museum to close for a week
Guernsey Museum will be closed for a week from Monday for essential maintenance work.
It is preparing for new air handling equipment which will enable the museum in Candie Gardens to host exhibitions that require specific conditions.
Helen Glencross, head of Heritage Services, said the improved equipment would present exciting opportunities.
The temporary galleries will remain closed for a further two weeks after the museum reopens on 11 July.
The work has been funded through the States of Guernsey Minor Capital budget.
