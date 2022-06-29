Reward offered after arson attack in Guernsey park
A reward is being offered to help solve an arson attack that damaged a new fishing pavilion in a Guernsey park.
Up to £500 has been offered for information about who damaged the structure, which had recently been restored, on the pond at Saumarez Park.
Guernsey Police said the fire was started sometime between 22:00 BST on Saturday and Monday morning.
Part of the flooring of the pavilion was damaged and "now needs to be replaced", officers said.
The area of Saumarez Park was one of three private gardens to open to the public to support nursing and healthcare charities in June 2022.
The force said: "This damage is particularly disappointing considering the pavilion has only very recently been restored by volunteers."
Crimestoppers is offering the reward for information that "leads to an arrest and charge of the culprits".
Guernsey Police said the area would be closed for safety reasons until the floor had been replaced.
