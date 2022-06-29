Beau Sejour swimming pools to close for maintenance
- Published
The swimming pools at Beau Sejour Leisure Centre in Guernsey will be closed for four weeks over the summer while maintenance work is carried out.
The pools will be closed from 18 July until 14 August, which the States said was usually the quietest period.
During this time the current pool surround will be replaced, a deep clean will take place and some other work will be carried out.
The pools are due to reopen on 15 August.
Sam Herridge, head of Recreation Services, said "Unfortunately, due to ongoing operational staffing challenges this summer, we are unable to provide an alternative indoor swimming facility on this occasion.
"However, customers can be reassured we have scheduled this closure during the summer months when historically footfall to our pools is at its lowest. As a result, we hope this closure will impact as few customers as possible.
"Instead, we encourage customers if they are able to, to perhaps enjoy a sea swim at the many beautiful beaches that Guernsey has to offer."
The States also said the work would ensure the pools will look their best ahead of the 2023 Natwest Island Games.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.