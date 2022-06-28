Guernsey bus service reduced services save government money
By John Fernandez
BBC Guernsey political reporter
Almost £82,000 has been saved in government money as Guernsey's bus services have been running a reduced timetable.
CT Plus has dropped some services due to a shortage of drivers caused by Covid and Brexit alongside other factors in 2022, the government said.
It confirmed the total saved for January to May this year from the annual subsidy was £81,600.
The States said work had been going on aimed at increasing services.
The committee for environment and infrastructure which is responsible for the bus contract has worked with the policy and resources committee and home affairs committee to reduce the age for bus drivers from 21 to 18, to attract more drivers.
In recent weeks CT Plus has been able to run more services, but there was no firm timescale on when the company would be back to a full timetable, the government added.
