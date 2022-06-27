Cycling courses held in Guernsey to improve skills
Twenty people have signed up to improve their cycling skills on a States-run course.
Organisers said the aim was to give people the confidence to cycle on Guernsey's roads in the hope they will make more journeys by bike.
The course is being put on by Traffic and Highways Services and the Health Improvement Commission.
Colin Le Page, from Traffic and Highway Services, said: "The training is tailored to the attendees."
He added this made it "suitable for complete beginners, people who would like to gain more confidence, or more experienced cyclists who want to improve their skills".
