St Peter Port lifeboat rescues injured fisherman
- Published
A Guernsey fisherman who had injured his hand "severely" while at sea was rescued in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Guernsey Coastguard was called at 03:11 BST by the commercial fishing boat, 15 nautical miles west of Guernsey.
The St Peter Port lifeboat was alerted and departed with two St John Ambulance paramedics on board.
The fisherman was transferred on to the lifeboat in "challenging conditions" before returning to Guernsey.
Paramedics were able to treat the casualty immediately on board, finally arriving back to St Peter Port at 05:50.
The casualty is now being treated in hospital and is said to be in a stable condition.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.