Man jailed for killing car passenger in Guernsey
A man has been sentenced to five years in prison for causing death by dangerous driving.
Anthony Hamon, 29, was jailed for killing a passenger in his car, 19-year-old Kade Bougourd.
Mr Bougourd died of chest injuries after being thrown from the car which crashed on Vazon Coast Road, Guernsey, in April 2021.
Acting Ch Insp Tom Marshall said it was a "sobering reminder" that driving dangerously "can kill someone".
"When you get behind the wheel of a vehicle, you are taking control of what can potentially become a lethal weapon.
"Not only does someone who kills another while driving have to face the legal consequences, they also have to live with the guilt for the rest of their lives."
