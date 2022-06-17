Alderney ferry services set to return
Scheduled ferry services between Guernsey and Alderney are expected to return next week.
Ferry services had been out of action since May due to mechanical issues with its vessels.
The Salty Blonde, which had been in Northern Ireland for repair work, is scheduled to return to the Channel Islands on Wednesday 22 June.
The ferry service hopes to resume its scheduled timetable from Friday 24 June.
Alderney Ferry Services has been financially supported by the Salty Blonde to purchase a new vessel.
Salty Blonde group director Tracey Farquhar-Beck said it was "delighted" to collaborate with them.
"The movement of people is essential to the prosperity of Alderney," she said.
"Alderney Ferry Services and The Salty Blonde have a prime objective to work closely together to offer a reliable ferry service with a varied timetable to both residents and visitors alike."
