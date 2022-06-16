Heatwave: Public Health issues advice ahead of hot weather
Advice has been issued to people in the Bailiwick of Guernsey ahead of a spell of forecasted hot weather.
Dr Nicola Brink, director of public health, has given tips for staying safe.
The advice includes drinking plenty of water, applying sunscreen and avoiding the sun during peak times.
Dr Brink warned that over 65s, young children and those with health conditions may find normal activities a strain in high temperatures.
The public health director also said she hopes the community "really enjoys the warm weather" in as safe a way as possible.
Staying safe
Tips issued by Public Health include never leaving anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals, looking out for others, especially older people, young children and babies and those with underlying health conditions, closing curtains on rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler and remember it may be cooler outdoors than indoors.
Public Health also said people should drink plenty of water, try to keep out of the sun between 11:00 and 15:00 BST, walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a hat, if you have to go out in the heat.
Those going out into the water to cool down should take care to protect against the sun, Public Health said.
It advises to avoid physical exertion in the hottest parts of the day, wear light, loose fitting cotton clothes, and make sure you take water with you if you are out and about.