Little Sark test site for solar powered mobile network
Six solar panels have been installed on Little Sark to test whether mobile sites in the Channel Islands could be powered by renewable energy.
The panels will maintain the batteries that power the antenna providing mobile phone coverage on the island, mobile provider JT said.
Little Sark is a peninsula that forms the southern part of Sark and a small community lives there.
JT said it was the "perfect place" to test the equipment.
Joseph Donovan, private circuit project manager, said: "Operating in Sark provides its own challenges, so it's the perfect place for JT to test equipment that needs to work with minimal intervention and maintenance.
"This trial will provide an opportunity for our engineers to gauge how well our network will handle calls and data using 100% renewable energy.
"The mobile site will use the electricity grid to provide the initial charge of the batteries, but after that, it's the power of the sun that will keep those charged up and working, day and night.''
If successful, this model could be used at other sites across the Channel Islands.
JT hopes the move will help it reach its target to become carbon neutral by 2030.