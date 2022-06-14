Guernsey and UK health agreement to be debated
The States of Guernsey has agreed and proposed a new reciprocal health agreement (RHA) with the UK.
If approved, islanders could receive free healthcare under the NHS while visiting the UK, with the same applying to UK residents visiting Guernsey.
The proposal will be debated in the States in July.
Other Bailiwick islands Alderney and Sark will be asked to consider the policy with "appropriately tailored propositions for their islands".
President of the policy and resources committee deputy Peter Ferbrache said the agreement would benefit both jurisdictions.
He said: "We know that a new RHA has been an area of interest in Guernsey for some years, both politically and within the community, due to the social and economic links between the Bailiwick and the UK.
"The new RHA will bring great benefits to residents of both the Bailiwick and the UK, making travel easier in both directions for family, business and leisure purposes."
