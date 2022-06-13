Three rescues in one weekend for Guernsey marine ambulance
- Published
An emergency ambulance service experienced almost record call-outs over the weekend, including three separate marine call outs.
Extra off-duty staff and the RNLI had to be called in by Guernsey's Emergency Ambulance Service to manage the calls.
The marine ambulance boat was deployed to Herm for a patient requiring transfer to Guernsey on Friday evening.
Two further marine rescues were carried out on Sunday afternoon at the same time.
The Flying Christine III transferred a patient from Sark to Guernsey at the request of the island's doctor.
Simultaneously a paramedic-led medical team from Guernsey was transferred to Herm on the RNLI lifeboat to bring a patient back to St Peter Port.
A spokesperson said on Friday the "experienced a period of high demand" with 32 calls in a 24-hour period, "which made it the busiest day of the year so far and just short of a record".
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.