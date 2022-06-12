Guernsey police live tweet on the beat

Officers have been using social media platforms Twitter and Facebook to "give the community insight"

Guernsey Police has been using social media in the last 24 hours to show the different types of work it carries out over a weekend.

The force began its "tweet on the beat" on Twitter and Facebook on Saturday.

The force said it wanted to give islanders a "real, relatively unfiltered look into what our officers deal with to help keep our community safe".

Tweets have included arrests, speed checks and desk work over the period.

Guernsey police deputy chief officer Ian Scholes said the live posts had been highlighting all departments across the force.

He said: "Law enforcement work involves a number of elements that are at the front and centre of the public eye.

"However, there are also teams and individual staff who perform roles critical to the organisation.

"We will also be highlighting the wide-ranging work that goes on across the police station, and wider law enforcement functions."

