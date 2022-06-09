Most senior politician in Alderney resigns
The most senior politician in Alderney has resigned as chairman of the policy and finance committee.
Bill Abel stepped down from the role due to health conditions "affecting his ability to effectively serve the island."
Deputy Chairman Ian Carter will lead the policy and finance committee following the resignation.
Mr Abel said he would continue to assist if needed, and it had been a "privilege" to serve the island.
"It has been a privilege to have been able to serve the community and I would like to thank States Members and everyone in the Civil Service for their help and support," he said.
The States of Alderney will elect a new chairman in June.
