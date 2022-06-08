Monkeypox listed as notifiable disease in Guernsey
Monkeypox has been listed as a notifiable disease in Guernsey, meaning any case confirmed in the Bailiwick must be legally notified to the Medical Officer of Health.
No cases have been identified yet, but the States said it is "likely that cases will be seen locally in the foreseeable future".
It is hoped the move will help to manage local cases and trace contacts.
In the UK there have been more than 300 confirmed cases in recent weeks.
Dr Nicola Brink, Medical Officer of Health, said: "Listing monkeypox as a notifiable disease, and infection with the monkeypox virus as a notifiable infection, means that healthcare professionals must notify the Medical Officer of Health if they suspect a patient has monkeypox or the monkeypox virus is identified in a clinical sample."
She added: "The prompt and effective management of cases and contacts will enable us to interrupt chains of transmission and offer vaccination, where indicated."
Since May 1,000 cases of cases of monkeypox have been reported in multiple countries that are not endemic for monkeypox virus, including in the UK, Spain, Portugal and North America.
