Elon Musk's Starlink applies for Guernsey licence
- Published
Elon Musk's Starlink internet provider has applied for a licence to operate in Guernsey.
The company uses satellites in the Earth's atmosphere to provide wi-fi to customers.
The firm has applied to the Guernsey Competition and Regulatory Authority for a licence to operate locally.
The island's regulator will consider the application and make a decision by the end of June on whether the firm can operate in Guernsey.
The authority said the company wanted to "provide fibre-like connectivity with speeds above 100 Mbps download and 80 Mbps upload", using devices sold directly to customers.
