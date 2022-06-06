Guernsey recruiting for a head of public service
The States of Guernsey is looking to fill its most senior officer role which has a starting salary of £190,000.
The policy and resources committee (PRC) has published a job advert for the new head of public service.
The successful candidate will be accountable for the "safe, effective and efficient provision of public services", the advert said.
President of PRC Deputy Peter Ferbrache said the committee was looking for a "highly credible individual".
He said: "The head of the public service will need to quickly establish a clear vision and direction for the organisation, which incorporates both individual and collective accountabilities within our politically-led environment.
"We hope and expect to find a candidate of the highest calibre for this important role."
Application for the role will close on 17 June 2022.
