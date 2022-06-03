Platinum Jubilee: Guernsey marks event with 21-gun salute
A 21-gun salute was sounded from Castle Cornet to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
The cannons were fired at midday on Thursday from the saluting battery to mark the monarch's seven decades on the throne.
Castle Cornet was also the site of the Platinum Jubilee beacon which was lit at the castle on Thursday night.
Parish, church and community events have been organised across the four-day bank holiday weekend.
