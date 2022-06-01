Queen’s Jubilee birthday honours: Four islanders recognised
Four islanders have been recognised in the Queen's Jubilee birthday honours.
Peter Harwood, Jack Honeybill, Marlene Place and Tina Pipet have been honoured with an OBE, MBE, BEM and MVO respectively.
Mr Harwood, who is chair of Guernsey victim support and witness service, has been awarded an OBE for services to the island.
He said: "As a native Guernsey man it's always lovely to have this for Guernsey."
'Flabbergasted'
Mr Harwood, who is also a founding trustee of charity Help a Guernsey Child, said: "It came totally out of the blue... I was somewhat flabbergasted when I was phoned up by Government House.
"I'm delighted to accept the honour in particular as I'm very conscious that people have taken the trouble and time and effort to put my name forward which is amazing."
'Over the moon'
Mr Honeybill, who has been awarded an MBE for services to the community in Guernsey, has held many community roles, including being the founder of the charity Active Guernsey, chairman of the fundraising body for Les Bourgs Hospice and the leader of the Guernsey concert brass.
He said: "I couldn't believe it, I nearly fell over so I'm really over the moon... Obviously whoever's nominated me kept an eye on what I've been doing over the years and I'm absolutely amazed that I was fortunate enough to get the tick.
"It's a fantastic award and it's obviously not just for me but for everybody who's helped me over the years."
The honour recipients and their titles from Guernsey include:
- Advocate Peter Harwood has been appointed an OBE for services to the island
- Jack Honeybill has been appointed MBE for services to the community
- Marlene Place has been awarded a BEM for services to Military Veterans in Guernsey
- Tina Pipet has been appointed the Member of the Royal Victorian Order (MVO), which is the personal gift of the Queen, in recognition of her service at Government House