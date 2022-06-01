Report finds electricity in Sark could be cheaper
By John Fernandez
BBC Guernsey political reporter
An independent report has judged that Sark Electricity could provide power for the island at a cheaper price.
Energypeople, a UK firm which conducted the report, found that with a mix of solar, wind and diesel generation the price of power could be dropped to about 43p.
At the moment, the current price of a unit of electricity is about 56p.
The report was ordered by Sark's Electricity Price Commissioner.
Commissioner Dr Anthony Knight said: "It appears that SEL's failure to invest over recent years has caused the cost of electricity in Sark to be unnecessarily high and volatile."
The report said Sark's current electricity network consisted of "largely time expired assets", which were described as "old" and "obsolete".
"The energypeople report clearly demonstrates that a new system of electricity generation and distribution, as described in the report, would not only ensure a more reliable supply but could also bring cost and environmental benefits to customers and the economy of Sark generally," Mr Knight said.
The BBC has contacted Sark Electricity for a response.
