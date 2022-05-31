Gambling commission makes £2m profit for Alderney
Almost £2m worth of profit has been put into Alderney's bank account by the island's gambling commission.
Alderney Gambling Control Commission has regulated eGambling on behalf of the States of Alderney since 2000.
The independent commission provided almost £2m to the island in 2021, compared to £1.74m in 2020.
Commission chairman Lord Faulkner said it continued to make a "valuable contribution" to Alderney and the wider Bailiwick.
"The eGambling industry in Alderney is well placed for renewed growth... It is noteworthy that a number of the world's major operators have been attracted to the Bailiwick," he said.
Policy and Finance deputy chairman Ian Carter said: "Alderney's source of income is resilient thanks to the commission's efficiencies and steadfast adherence to the highest ethical principles.
"They have proved themselves to be a world leader in the global gambling arena."
Profits made go towards Alderney's economic development initiatives, capital expenditure programme and the promotion and development of the online gambling industry.
