New signal station for Guernsey is launched
- Published
A new signal station for Guernsey has been launched.
The vessel traffic service (VTS) station at White Rock pier will cover St Peter Port and St Sampson's harbours.
The two-storey container conversion was installed at the end of 2021, with new equipment, data links, telephony and radio services added since then.
Harbourmaster Capt David Barker said the station would provide a new professional service for islanders.
The station will provide information to both commercial and leisure mariners.
Capt Barker said: "Investment in this new signal station allows Guernsey ports to deliver a modern vessel traffic management operation, which fully complies with international maritime standards, to support lifeline passenger and freight services to Guernsey and our outlying islands."
New navigations lights have also been installed to control the entry and exit of vessels during emergencies, large vessel movements and one or two-way traffic activity.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.