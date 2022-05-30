Commonwealth Games: Queen's baton to come to Guernsey this summer
The Queen's baton relay is to spend three days Guernsey in June.
Guernsey residents will be able to view the baton and relay activities at a number of locations around the island.
During its time in Guernsey, the baton will be presented to the bailiff and the lieutenant governor by school children and athletes competing at the Commonwealth Games.
The baton started its 294-day journey around the Commonwealth nations and territories in October 2021.
Members of the public will be able to see the baton:
- At KGV from 12:30-15:30 BST on 12 June
- In Herm from 10:00-11:00 on Monday 13 June
- At Beau Sejour from 15:00-15:45 and 16:45-17:15 on 13 June
- At Castle Cornet from 11:45-12:30 on Tuesday 14 June
- At Footes Lane from 18:00-19:00 on 14 June
