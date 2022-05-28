Postal workers in Sark get electronic bikes
Postal workers in Sark have new electric bikes that can take delivery loads of up to 490lbs (200kg), Guernsey Post has said.
The new cargo bicycles replace bikes that only had a load limit of 35lbs (16kg) in their front basket and a 45lbs (20kg) rear carrier limit.
The bikes were also "better suited to the increase in parcels received", staff said.
The posties trialled one of the bikes before Guernsey Post purchased two.
Shelley Carberry, of Guernsey Post, said: "Once the law changed in Sark to allow e-bikes, our Posties got in touch about the possibility of using these on delivery and we were really happy to support the team with this.
"They can load more parcels on these bikes, and with the battery power cycling fully loaded isn't an issue."