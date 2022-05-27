Guernsey to hold pop-up Covid vaccination clinics
Guernsey will offer Covid-19 vaccinations in pop-up clinics from Monday.
The Beau Sejour Leisure Centre, which has housed the Community Vaccination Centre, will be "handed back" to the community.
The vaccination team will relocate to offices on the Princess Elizabeth Hospital campus.
Pop-up clinics will run until the start of the autumn booster programme.
The States said nearly 80% of those eligible for their spring booster had received it.
It meant there was "no longer a need" for the vaccination centre to have a permanent base.
Clinics will run each Tuesday in June at the Guille Alles Library from 13:00 to 18:00 BST, and each Saturday at Lukis House from 09:30 to 14:30.
