Guernsey household waste charges to rise
The cost for disposing of waste in Guernsey will increase from July.
The Guernsey waste annual charge will rise from £90 to £97.97 per household.
Islanders will be charged £2.92 to dispose of a standard size bag of up to 90 litres, and £1.62 for a small bag of up to 50 litres.
The States' trading supervisory board, which is responsible for island waste, will review the charging arrangements "later this year".
It said households on average would now "spend around £170 this year" for all waste and recycling services - an increase of around £13 compared to 2021.
