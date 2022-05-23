'Fantastic' events in Alderney for Queen's Platinum Jubilee
A programme of celebratory events has been announced in Alderney to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
The four-day weekend will start with a party on the Butes on Thursday 2 June and end with the lighting of a beacon, the States of Alderney has said.
On Sunday 5 June, there will be a Churches Together Service at St Anne's Church, followed by a parade.
President of the States of Alderney William Tate said people should make the most of the "fantastic" events.
He said: "Given events of the last two years, this is a perfect opportunity to show, not only our support for Her Majesty the Queen for her 70 years of selfless service, but also to celebrate our community who have faced the challenges together and are now entitled to celebrate together.
"This will, no doubt, be a memorable weekend. I would invite everybody to take advantage of the fantastic events on offer.
He added: "Once again, Alderney punches above its weight."
