First Guernsey person receives Platinum Jubilee medal

States of Guernsey
PC Samantha Ormrod was presented her medal early as she is set to represent Guernsey at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Trooping of the Colour

A police officer has become the first islander in Guernsey to be given a Queen's Platinum Jubilee Medal.

PC Samantha Ormrod was presented her medal early as she is set to represent Guernsey at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Trooping of the Colour on 2 June.

More than 500 emergency service workers are set to receive a medal this year.

PC Ormrod said it was an "absolute honour and privilege".

About 400,000 medals commemorating the Queen's 70-year reign will be given out to frontline workers across the UK and British Isles.

Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.