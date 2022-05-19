Guernsey airline Aurigny drops compulsory masks on most flights
Facemasks are no longer compulsory on most of Guernsey airline Aurigny's routes.
The company said it was respecting travellers' rights to protect themselves and their families and it was not discouraging the use of masks.
Facemasks are still required between Southampton and Guernsey, Southampton and Alderney and Alderney and Guernsey.
Aurigny said it was to protect vulnerable patients travelling for medical treatment.
The change to making facemasks no longer compulsory on other routes was being introduced "with immediate effect", said the Guernsey States-owned airline.
The only exceptions may be on international flights "where the country requires both passengers and crew to wear masks on flights arriving at the destination country", said the firm.
"In such circumstances communication will be sent ahead of your flight," it told passengers.
