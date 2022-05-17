Guernsey Police remind islanders about e-scooter road rules
Guernsey Police is reminding islanders that electric scooters cannot be used on public roads.
Officers have been giving "words of advice" to those who have been using them on roads and pavements.
The force warmed although the scooters were small, they had "no speed limitations" and were "fully powered by a motor".
It said the scooters could be a "hazard to pedestrians or other road users" if misused.
Police said there was "no legislation allowing them to be used outside of private property".
A spokesperson for Traffic and Highway Services said it would wait for the outcome of UK trials.
They said: "When those results come through, the committee has said it will then consider whether to support e-scooters and other personal light electric vehicles on the island.
"Any legal use would require a legislation change."
