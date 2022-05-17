Guernsey Ukraine sponsorship policy to be considered
- Published
The policy for Guernsey's Ukraine sponsorship scheme will be considered by the states this week.
The Bailiwick confirmed it would introduce a homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme in early May 2022.
The policy aims to ensure all Ukrainian refugees who come to the island are provided with a "safe, suitable and dignified" sponsorship arrangement.
Deputy Rob Prow said a lot of work had been carried out to ensure the scheme worked for all involved.
The president of the committee for home affairs said "we know there is a strong desire" for the scheme to be in place as soon as possible.
"We expect further significant progress imminently which will then allow us to focus on the process of matching potential sponsors, who have appropriate accommodation available, with Ukrainian beneficiaries."
The policy aims to create a "positive relationship" between the sponsor and Ukrainian, and to ensure they have access to appropriate community and public service support.
The states plan to introduce the scheme in a phased approach, with successful sponsors to be contacted in stages to ensure they are still able to offer support and accommodation.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.