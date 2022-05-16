Historical Roman fort dig returns to Alderney
An archaeological dig searching for Roman and Iron Age history has returned to Alderney.
Investigations at the Nunnery began in 2021 with an aim to understand the fort's history after the Romans left.
Specialist radars were now to be used to see what was underground, and excavations were returning to investigate how the ruins were built into fortifications, organisers said.
The Nunnery will remain open, with public access to the dig limited.
Discoveries made in the first dig found a gun ramp on the south wall had been built over remains of a large earlier building.
A States archaeologist said the team were determined to discover more.
Dr Phil de Jersey said many of the remains were "still a bit of a mystery".
He said: "What we would like to do is find out the extent of this archaeology underneath.
"We know it's there because, back in 2018, 2019, we dug a few trenches in sort of one particular area and we got plenty of Roman settlement, and then ... another metre below that, the Iron Age age burials. But we don't know how far it extends."
