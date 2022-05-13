Firm appointed to carry out tax review in Guernsey and Alderney
An accounting firm has been appointed to carry out a review of corporate tax options as part of a wider tax review in Guernsey and Alderney.
Ernest & Young (EY) was appointed to look at how essential services in both islands would be funded in the future.
The report will be completed by summer, and the Policy & Resources Committee aims to bring forward a policy letter to the States towards the end of 2022.
The review will cost £200,000, which has been approved by the States.
EY were appointed for its expertise in tax policy, economics and understanding of the current international tax framework, the committee said.
