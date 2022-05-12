Unemployment figures in Guernsey at their lowest since 2018
- Published
Unemployment figures in Guernsey are at their lowest since 2018, the government has confirmed.
The total number of people unemployed fell to 292 at the end of April, a reduction of three from May.
The number of people in work claiming additional financial support was 305, down from 325 the previous month.
The latest figures also showed the number of job adverts promoted by the Job Centre was 469, a fall of 29 from the last statistics.
A number of training schemes and placements were run through the Job Centre to support people into employment.
At the end of April there were 47 people on training schemes.
