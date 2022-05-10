Guernsey organ donor 'opt-out' law set for 2023
- Published
A law to change the legal consent system for organ donations from an 'opt-in' to an 'opt-out' system will come into force on 1 January 2023.
The human tissue and transplantation (Bailiwick of Guernsey) law, 2020 means consent for organ donation will be implied unless specified otherwise.
The law was originally passed in the States Assembly in 2020.
Health and Social Care President Deputy Al Brouard said one donation can "save the lives of up to nine people".
He added: "I would urge everyone to speak to their family and friends about organ donation so that their views are clearly understood and register those views accordingly.
"Organ donation remains your choice."
The States of Guernsey said family members would still "always be consulted" on the decision.
Those excluded from the system include children, individuals who lack capacity and those who were not a Guernsey resident 12 months prior to death.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.