Royals visit Alderney in run up to Platinum Jubilee
Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex continued their royal tour in the Bailiwick of Guernsey on Tuesday.
In Guernsey, Prince Edward planted a tree at Forest Primary School for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
The couple arou arrived on Braye Common by helicopter where they were greeted by the lieutenant governor of Guernsey, Lt Gen Richard Cripwell and States of Alderney president William Tate.
First stop on their tour was the cobbled Victoria Street in St Anne.
They were welcomed by islanders before they visited the Alderney Wildlife Trust, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.
From there they travelled to the Island Hall for a reception with politicians, civil servants and other groups including the Royal British Legion.
'Immense challenges'
Mr Tate said: "Given the immense challenges we have faced in the last two years, this was a fantastic opportunity for our community to come together and play our part in the celebration of the historic Platinum Jubilee year."
Prince Edward also presented Alderney's first female firefighter Letitia Flatres with a Fire Brigade Long Service and Good Conduct Medal.
She joined the Fire Service in 2001 and has worked her way up to crew manager.
The couple finished their Alderney trip by visiting the Roman Fort heritage site at Longis (known as The Nunnery) where the prince, accompanied by local archaeologist Dr Isabel Picornell, formally broke ground for the forthcoming Platinum Jubilee Archaeological Dig.
The Earl and Countess of Wessex's visit coincided with Sark's Liberation Day, which commemorates the day it was freed from German occupation in 1945.
They meet with residents and planted a tree near the Island Hall.
