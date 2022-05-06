Alderney ferry service suspended 'for several weeks'
- Published
The ferry between Alderney and Guernsey could be out of service for several weeks due to a mechanical issue with one of its engines.
The States of Alderney said the Salty Blonde is out of action, and all affected customers are being contacted.
It said it is "possible it may take several weeks to repair as parts are being sourced from overseas".
The ferry's operators started running the service in April, with two trips per day.
Tracey Farquhar-Beck, Group Director at The Salty Blonde Ltd, said: "With great sadness, we have to suspend the scheduled ferry service for the next few weeks.
"We are endeavouring to resolve this as speedily as possible and cannot apologise enough for any disruption caused."
Annie Burgess, Chair of Alderney's Economic Development Committee, added: "We are in regular contact with the operators of the Salty Blonde ferry service and we are appreciative of their efforts and endeavours to provide alternative means of transport, and wish to reassure islanders that we are fully supportive of the Salty Blonde management team."
